Google Photos could soon let you customize Collections to your liking

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new feature to let users customize the order of items in the Collections tab.

It’s also making some UI changes to the Create tab.

There’s also a new promotional banner for the Rakshabandhan festival in India.

Google Photos seems to be constantly changing, and Google is almost always working on multiple new features or UI tweaks. We recently reported that the app could soon make it easier to export still frames from videos and even add new “Memories games.” Now, it seems Google has set its sights on a couple of UI changes.

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Looking into the latest version of the Google Photos app for Android (v7.87.0.957333026), we spotted evidence that Google could be working on letting users reorder items inside the recently redesigned Collections tab. The feature isn’t working yet, but we did manage to surface a snackbar with the text, “Do you want to reorder?” The snackbar also included a “Customize” button, but tapping it didn’t do anything.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Google is clearly still working on this feature and hasn’t implemented the actual customization process yet. However, it seems users will be able to long-press any item in the Collections tab to get to the “Customize” prompt.

Besides this new customization option, Google is also working on a slight redesign for the Create tab within Google Photos. Currently, it has a very straightforward UI, with available tools and suggestions such as “Remix your videos,” “Collages,” etc.

Current UI Current UI

However, the Create tab could soon start showing a header with suggestions such as “Professional headshot,” “Slow pan of your fav,” etc. This could help users quickly jump into creating without having to dig through the various options. There is also a new carousel titled “Popular,” which will display trending templates that users can try.

New UI New UI

The new UI will also feature slightly narrower suggestions under features like “Reimagine your moments” and “Art styles.”

New UI New UI

Finally, for users in India, Google Photos is prepping a new banner for the upcoming Rakshabandhan festival. The app will display a full-screen banner with suggestions on how to use Google Photos features to celebrate the festival.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

These UI tweaks aren’t available yet, and the customization feature in the Collections tab isn’t even functional. However, changes to the Create tab and the Rakshabandhan banner look like they could roll out sooner rather than later. We will keep you updated with any new information as we come across it.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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