Google is working on a new 'memories games' feature for Google Photos

Shimul Sood / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new “memories games” feature in Google Photos.

“Memories games” could be based on people, places, and things in your photos.

Google Photos could also notify you when new “memories games” are available.

Google seems to be working on a bunch of new features for Google Photos. We’ve already reported that the app could soon get an easier way to grab still frames from a video, and it seems the company is also trying to make the “Memories” feature more fun.

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In the latest version of the Google Photos app (v7.83.0.943371825), we enabled a new “Let’s play” poster that shows up in the memories carousel at the top. However, it seems like Google is still working on this because tapping on it just opens a “404” page.

We also uncovered some new strings in the app’s code. The first change is within Photos’ notification settings. Currently, the description for the “Themed memories” notification reads “When new themed memories are available.” However, we enabled a new string that changes the description to read “When new themed memories or games are available.”

Current Google Photos notification settings Upcoming Google Photos notification settings

We also found another string that hints at more details about these games:

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_memories_settings_themed_memories_and_games_description_mlane_version">Games and photos about people, places, and things</string>

That’s a pretty solid hint that Google could be working on a feature that creates games out of your memories in Google Photos. Based on the string we uncovered, these could be games based on the people, places, and things in your photos and memories. However, since the feature isn’t working yet, we can’t be certain what a “memories game” could entail.

That said, this is definitely something the company is cooking up, and we will be keeping an eye on it. We will update you with any new information when we come across it.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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