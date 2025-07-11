Google Photos may soon consolidate all creation tools in one colorful new tab (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos could soon get a new tab to give users easier access to the app’s creation tools.

We’ve spotted the upcoming Create tab while digging through the latest release, but it’s not live yet.

The tab will house the Collage, Highlight Video, Cinematic photo, Animation, and the upcoming Photo to video and Remix tools.

Google Photos offers several tools to help users create highlight videos, cinematic photos, collages, and more with their images. The app could soon add two more AI-powered tools to the mix, and it’s prepping a new “Create” tab that will give users access to all these features in one place.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

To create a collage or a highlight video in Google Photos, you currently have to tap the + icon in the top-right corner and select the desired tool from the pop-up menu. However, that could change soon. We’ve spotted a new “Create” tab in version 7.36 that could be the new home for the app’s creation tools.

This new tab will give users quicker access to the Collage, Highlight video, Cinematic photo, and Animation tools by putting them front and center. It will also house the upcoming AI-powered “Photo to video” and “Remix” tools we spotted in recent weeks.

While the tools are also available in the + menu in the current release, we suspect they will be removed once the Create tab is widely available. Interestingly, although the + menu also includes the Album option, it doesn’t appear in the new tab.

Since the new tab is currently in development, Google could make additional changes before it rolls out to users. We’ll monitor future changes and let you know as soon as we have more details.

