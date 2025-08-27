You don't need a Pixel 10 to get Google's new call screening smarts

TL;DR Google Phone’s new “Take a Message” was presumed to be a Pixel 10-exclusive, but Google has clarified the feature is available on Pixel 4 and higher, but only in the US, UK, Ireland, and Australia.

Users can also set up the feature on their Pixel Watch 2 and newer, but when paired to the Pixel 6 and higher.

Similarly, Call Notes’ next steps feature was also presumed to be a Pixel 10-exclusive, but it is live on the Pixel 9 series too.

With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google added a new Take a Message feature to the Google Phone app. This feature asks callers if it can take a message on your behalf when you are about to miss a call (or you decline one). The recording is transcribed automatically and is visible in the Phone app, right in your call history. It was widely presumed that Take a Message would be a Pixel 10-exclusive feature, but Google has now confirmed the feature is available on older Pixels too.

Through a support article, Google has confirmed that Take a Message is available on Pixel 4 and higher, but only in the US, UK, Ireland, and Australia. Most carriers in these regions, except DISH, support Take a Message. Some users in these regions are already seeing the feature on their Pixel 9 series, and we expect availability to expand to the rest of the Pixel lineup in the coming days.

Take a Message is also available on Pixel Watch 2 and higher, but it requires the smartwatch to be paired to a Pixel 6 or higher.

With the announcement of Take a Message, Google also mentioned that Call Notes will start using AI to identify the next steps to take after a call. Once again, it was presumed that this would be a Pixel 10-exclusive feature. As it turns out, Pixel 9 series users are also getting access to Call Notes’ next steps, as shared with us by Telegram user Eternal.

Note that Call Notes is available on the Pixel 9 series (but not the Pixel A-series) for US English users, so the “next steps” feature will likely remain limited to this set of devices. Still, it’s good to see AI features expand beyond just the latest and greatest hardware from Google — maybe Samsung can learn a thing or two here.

