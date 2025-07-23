Google just released a convenient way to clean up Call Notes on your Pixel

Google

TL;DR Google has started rolling out an auto-delete feature to Call Notes on Pixel 9 phones.

This feature lets you automatically delete Call Notes after a specified period of time.

The news comes a few months after we first discovered evidence of this option.

Google revealed a Call Notes feature alongside the Pixel 9 series last year. This feature records, transcribes, and summarizes phone calls. We’ve seen evidence that Google could bring an auto-delete feature to Call Notes, and it’s rolling out now.

Some Pixel owners have reported that the auto-delete feature is now available on their phones. Check out the screenshot below, courtesy of Telegram user Alexandria.

Telegram user Alexandria

For the uninitiated, this option lets you automatically delete your Call Notes after a specified period of time. We previously enabled this feature and discovered that you can set the app to automatically delete Call Notes after seven days, 14 days, or 30 days.

In any event, this is a handy addition if you constantly make/receive a lot of phone calls and have a lengthy list of Call Notes. So this gives you a quick way to clear out your recordings, transcripts, and summaries. It goes without saying that you probably shouldn’t enable this feature if there are a few Call Notes you’d like to keep.

Nevertheless, I hope Google brings Call Notes to more countries as it’s only available in the US. By contrast, Samsung’s Call Transcript feature, which debuted on the Galaxy S25 series, offers similar functionality and is available in multiple markets.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.