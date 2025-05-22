The Google Phone app could give you a quick way clean up Call Notes (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that Google’s Phone app could automatically delete your Call Notes.

This joins the existing option to automatically delete call recordings.

The Call Notes feature is restricted to Pixel phones in the US right now.

Google currently offers Call Recording functionality on its Pixel phones, and the accompanying Call Notes feature can transcribe and summarize these calls too. Now, it looks like Google could give users a helpful way to clean up their existing Call Notes.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

We conducted a teardown of the Google Phone app (version 176.0.760284033-publicbeta-pixel2024) and discovered that Google is working on the ability to automatically delete Call Notes. We also managed to enable the feature, as seen in the screenshots below.

The screenshots suggest a solid level of flexibility, as your call notes can be automatically deleted after seven days, 14 days, or 30 days. You can also choose to delete all calls at any time via the Delete all Call Notes now option.

In any event, this could be a helpful option if you frequently use the Call Notes feature and call recording during a phone call, as the list of notes could quickly clog up your Phone app.

Call Notes is exclusive to Pixel phones in the US, but we hope it expands to more markets and languages sooner rather than later. This feature also comes after brands like Samsung and OPPO implemented call summaries on their own phones.

