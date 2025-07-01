Here's a first look at the Google Personal Safety app's Expressive redesign (APK teardown)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed plenty of visual changes coming to the Personal Safety app.

These changes are in line with Google’s Material 3 Expressive design language and cover the emergency contacts menus.

This redesign will likely be exclusive to Android 16 QPR1 for now.

Google’s Personal Safety app is a one-stop shop for emergencies, allowing you to quickly get help, record video, and much more. Now, it looks like Google is bringing some changes to the app in line with its Material 3 Expressive visual style.

We dug into a recent version of the Personal Safety app for Android (version 2025.06.12.772866699.3-release) and discovered that it’s getting plenty of visual changes. These changes specifically apply to the emergency contacts menus. Check out the screenshots below.

There are quite a few Material 3 Expressive changes here, such as bold headers, info fields encased in a white box with dividing lines between each field, and redesigned toggles showing an X or tick. The Add contact option has also changed from a text-based field to a pill-shaped green button.

Another notable change, seen in the final screenshot, is that Google will offer a three-dot button for each contact. Tapping this button lets you quickly remove or reorder a contact. By contrast, the current UI gives you an “X” icon next to each contact so you can quickly remove them. However, reordering your contacts requires you to tap the Reorder button at the top of the page, which then opens a new screen altogether. So the new UI might not be as convenient for removing contacts, but it seems more seamless for reordering them.

It’s worth noting that this Expressive design will likely be exclusive to Android 16 QPR1, at least for now. That’s because this Emergency Contacts functionality is also integrated into the core Android settings via the Safety and Emergency section, and Google is updating this section for Android 16 QPR1.

Nevertheless, this would be the latest Google app to get a fresh coat of paint ahead of Android 16 QPR1. These visual changes have already started rolling out to Chrome, Google Messages, the Phone app, and more.

