Google Phone's Material 3 Expressive revamp and new call gestures are starting to roll out

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started rolling out the Phone app’s Material 3 Expressive redesign on the beta channel.

The updated interface brings visual changes to the in-call screen and Recent tab.

It also introduces two new incoming call gesture options for the incoming call screen.

Google has started rolling out the Material 3 Expressive redesign of its Phone app to some users, which we first spotted in a teardown late last month. It includes visual changes for the app’s Recent tab and in-call screen, along with two new interfaces for the incoming call screen.

Google Phone’s Expressive makeover appears to be rolling out via a server-side update on the latest beta release (version 180.0.771769344). As shown previously, the updated in-call screen features larger UI elements, including bigger pill-shaped buttons, contact names, and caller photos. The Recent tab has also received a minor change, and the recent calls list now has a contrasting background with rounded edges.

Google has also rolled out the new “Incoming call gesture” setting to the Phone app, which lets you choose one of two new incoming call screen interfaces. If you pick the “Single tap” gesture, the incoming call interface features “Answer” and “Decline” buttons that you can tap to receive or end an incoming call.

The “Horizontal swipe” gesture, on the other hand, adds a pill-shaped slider to the incoming call screen. It has a phone button in the middle and options to answer or decline the call on either side. On this interface, you can swipe the phone button to the right to receive a call or to the left to decline it.

These Google Phone app changes aren’t widely available, but we expect Google to roll them out soon. We’ll update this post when the Phone app’s Material 3 Expressive makeover hits the stable channel.

