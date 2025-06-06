Chrome's Material 3 Expressive redesign has finally been spotted in the wild

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has implemented Chrome’s Material 3 Expressive redesign on the Canary channel.

The revamp introduces a minor refresh for the overflow menu, more colorful tab groups, and a new animation for the tab switcher.

You can expect these changes to roll out to Chrome on the stable channel in the coming weeks.

Google is steadily updating its apps in line with Android’s new Material 3 Expressive design language. After releasing updates for Gmail, Google Messages, and Google Photos in the past few days, the company has now revamped Chrome for Android.

Reddit user Leopeva64-2 spotted the Material 3 Expressive changes in the latest Chrome Canary release. The update introduces a slightly refreshed overflow menu with a lighter background and new circular buttons at the top, as shown in the following screenshot.

Chrome tab group UI in the latest release is much more colorful, with the selected color applied to the entire tab group card. In the current stable build, the chosen color only appears in a dot beside the tab group card. Google has also updated the color selector, and it now features pill-shaped chips that are more in line with the Material 3 Expressive design language.

Furthermore, Google has added a bouncy animation to the tab switcher button that you can trigger by opening a link in a new tab. Along with these Material 3 Expressive design changes, the latest Chrome Canary update introduces a new feature that lets you archive tabs by dragging and dropping them in the “Inactive tabs” section.

These changes will likely reach beta users in the coming weeks before a broader rollout on the stable channel. We’ll update this post as soon as Chrome’s Material 3 Expressive revamp is widely available.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.