Switching from Google Password Manager? This newly arrived Google feature is a must.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is now offering a ‘delete all data’ option to some Google Password Manager users.

The feature is currently restricted to devices running beta versions of Google Play Services.

This option lets you mass-delete your passwords and passkeys.

We discovered evidence of a “delete all data” option in Google Password Manager a few months ago. This would allow you to quickly delete your saved passwords and passkeys. Now, the option is finally rolling out to some users.

We can now see the “delete all data” option on our phones running the beta version of Google Play Services. Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug spotted the option in version 25.10.31 of the Play Services app, while I spotted it in version 25.09.60. Check out the image below.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

This is a welcome addition to Google’s Password Manager as you were previously restricted to deleting one set of credentials at a time. So deleting all of your passwords and passkeys could be a time-consuming endeavor prior to this addition. This feature is useful if you’re switching to a different password manager and want to quickly wipe your credentials in Google Password Manager.

In any event, we’re glad to see the “delete all data” option here. This feature also comes after Google started testing AI-powered automated password changes in the event of a breach. So we hope this option also rolls out to the masses.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like