Chrome may offer to automatically change your passwords compromised in data breaches

As more aspects of our digital lives receive an AI overhaul, Google may be about to utilize the technology to better protect your online accounts. Once Google Chrome has identified that the password you are currently using for a website has been detected in a data breach, a new automated password change feature would use AI to help you update it automatically.

The new feature was spotted in Chrome Canary by X user Leopeva64. Under a new AI Innovations section of the settings menu, the Automated password change option advises that “when Chrome finds one of your passwords in a data breach, it can offer to change your password for you when you sign in.” After generating a new password, it would be added to Google Password Manager.

Google is currently testing the Automated Password Change feature in Chrome Canary, the experimental version of the browser where new features are trialed before a wider release. As Windows Report explains, Canary users can try it by enabling the Improved Password Change Service and Mark all Credentials as Leaked flags, then restarting Chrome.

Regular Chrome users will recognize that this is an AI augmentation to a feature that has already been available for a few years. Chrome currently warns you if your password was identified in a breach and asks you if you’d like to change it, with the option to generate a stronger new password. This latest Canary feature appears to enhance and smooth the process further with the assistance of AI.

This is just the latest example of Google integrating AI more deeply into Chrome. The browser has recently introduced AI-powered features such as automatic tab grouping and smart history search, aiming to streamline the user experience.

