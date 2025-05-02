Move over Gemini, Google's best AI research assistant is getting its own app soon

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is launching a standalone app for NotebookLM.

The app will let users create and access notebooks, upload sources, generate and listen to Audio Overviews of their content, and more.

The app is now available for pre-registration and will launch on Android and iOS on May 20.

Google has announced a release date for its dedicated NotebookLM app. While the name might not be the catchiest, NotebookLM is an incredibly useful and powerful AI tool for digging deeper into topics, whether for studying or just exploring your interests. Its availability has been restricted to the web since launch, but a few weeks back, Google teased that NotebookLM will be getting its own app. True to its word, Google has now announced that the NotebookLM app will be available later this month.

NotebookLM is an AI research assistant that can become an expert on your chosen sources, summarizing them, surfacing key insights, and making meaningful connections. You can then ask it questions about virtually anything, with trustworthy answers thanks to in-line source citations.

Some of our writers have already used NotebookLM to simplify press releases, sort through rental paperwork, and more. Now, with its growing popularity and diverse use cases, Google is expanding NotebookLM into a standalone app for Android and iOS.

The dedicated NotebookLM app will make the tool more accessible to current users and help onboard newcomers who prefer a simpler, app-based experience. The app allows users to create and access notebooks, ask questions anytime, and even listen to podcast-style Audio Overviews with background playback and offline support.

You’ll also be able to upload PDFs, websites, YouTube videos, and other content directly into a notebook. This should include locally stored content from your phone or tablet. Yes, there is a tablet version of the NotebookLM app.

Pre-registration for the app is open now on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. The app will officially launch on May 20, coinciding with Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025.

