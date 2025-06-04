Walmart's $20 Onn TV boxes from 2021 and 2023 are also getting their Android TV 14 update

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Walmart’s cheaper Onn 4K TV boxes are also reportedly receiving the Android TV 14 update.

The update brings the March 2025 security patch and various bug fixes.

This news comes shortly after the company’s more expensive Onn 4K Pro device received Android TV 14.

Walmart’s $50 Onn 4K Pro device just received an update to Android TV 14, but what if you only have the cheaper Onn 4K Android TV boxes? Well, there’s some great news for you.

Reddit users have reported that Walmart’s Onn 4K (non-Pro) TV boxes are also getting the Android TV 14 update. This doesn’t just apply to the 2023 model, either. Owners of the 2021 model also report that their devices are getting the new software. That means the 2021 model has gone from Android TV 10 to Android TV 12 and now Android TV 14.

In any event, the update weighs in at just under 1GB and apparently brings the March 2025 security patch as well. One Redditor also reports that the update fixed an AAC 5.1 audio bug, but there’s no word on other additions and improvements.

It’s quite uncommon to see major system updates for older, budget-priced Android TV boxes, so we’re glad to see Walmart and the ODM step up here. The 2021 version of the Onn 4K started at just $30, while the 2023 model came in at a mere $20.

