Get a 2-pack Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro mesh router for the price of one!

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

It can be tricky to get a stable Wi-Fi connection across your entire home, especially if you have a larger house or multiple floors. You not only need a good router but there’s a chance you need a couple of them to ensure a strong connection in all corners of your house. If you’ve been holding out on a router upgrade, now is the best time to do it, as the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro is at its lowest price for a 2-pack. Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro (2-pack) for $199.99 ($100 off)

The 2-pack for the Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro has an MSRP of $300, but you admittedly spot it on sale for about $270-$250. The $200 price for the 2-pack is the lowest yet for this Wi-Fi 6E mesh router. In fact, the MSRP of the single unit is $199.99, so you’re getting two for the price of one here, which is excellent news if you are starting to build out a mesh network where you need multiple units.

As we mentioned in our Google Nest Wi-Fi Pro review, this router keeps things simple with setup and management handled through the Google Home app. You can get it unboxed and set up in less than 20 minutes. It has all the standard features you’d expect from a Wi-Fi router, like WPA3, IPv6, parental controls, and guest Wi-Fi sharing. This router isn’t a smart speaker by itself, but it can be controlled through Google Assistant on your phone or smart speaker. You can even have it prioritize a single device, which is a boon for those trying to work on slower connections while their kids watch YouTube.

Bonus points go to the Nest Wi-Fi Pro for being a Thread router supporting the new Matter smart home protocol. It’s a plug-and-play mesh router (with a simple setup) that works, and we can heartily recommend picking one up through the Black Friday deal.

