The Nest Locator Tag could be Google's AirTag competitor

TL;DR An icon spotted within Google Fonts indicates that Google’s AirTag competitor could be coming soon under the Nest branding.

It could be called the “Nest Locator Tag” and could resemble the Nest Tag that is included with the Nest Secure.

Android really needs a great AirTag alternative, one that can leverage the vast majority of Android devices in the same way the Apple AirTag leverages all iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Leaks in the past have indicated that Google is working on a tracker that could work along the same lines. This tracker could launch under the Nest branding, and we’ve now learned that it could be called the Nest Locator Tag.

Eagle-eyed Twitter user neil_rahmouni spotted that Google Fonts already includes an icon for an unreleased “Nest Locator Tag.” The icon for the Nest Locator Tag is the same as that for the Nest Tag, which is an already-released product that is included with the Nest Secure.

The presence of this icon points to two possibilities.

One, Google could call its AirTag competitor the “Nest Locator Tag.” Past leaks had mentioned that the tracker was being developed by the Nest team, although the leaks also mentioned that the product could launch under any branding. The presence of an asset on an official Google website gives us confidence that Google will likely stick with the Nest branding.

Two, the Nest Locator Tag could resemble the Nest Tag. The final product dimensions could be different from the Nest Tag. But there’s a chance that Google’s tracker could retain the general look and proportions of the Nest Tag.

There’s also a third possibility of Google Fonts merely including this icon as a placeholder. However, there’s no real reason or benefit in including a placeholder name and icon on Google Fonts. Fonts and icons present on Google Fonts are free-to-use and open-source. If Google wants to protect an unreleased asset or resource and keep it hidden, it can choose to simply not upload it rather than upload a placeholder.

Either way, we hope to learn more about the Google Nest Locator Tag in the near future. Google’s location tracker is codenamed “grogu,” and is said to support UWB and Bluetooth Low Energy. It is reported to be one of the products that helps build Android’s “Finder Network”. Maybe we’ll catch a glimpse of it at Google I/O? It’s about damn time already. Thanks to Mishaal Rahman for the tip!

