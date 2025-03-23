It's time for Google to rethink its Pixel phones

It’s officially the beginning of the best time of year. The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer, and new Pixel phones are hitting the shelves. Google just recently announced the Pixel 9a as its latest budget Pixel, and in a few short months, it’ll be time for the flagship Pixel 10 series to make its debut.

We’re expecting this year’s Pixel lineup to look the same as 2024’s, with the 2025 family likely consisting of the new Pixel 9a, plus the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. On paper, that’s all well and good. Multiple models for us to choose from is never a bad thing, and having Pixels span from $499 up to $1,799 for the Fold means there’s something for every budget.

In theory, this is a good strategy, and it’s one I’m happy to see. But the way Google went about it last year — and presumably again this year — is a bit off-kilter. With some slight tweaking and rethinking, Google could make its entire Pixel lineup stronger and better than ever.

What do you think about the current Google Pixel lineup? 573 votes It's great! Leave it as is. 64 % It needs to change. 36 %

The problem with Google’s Pixel strategy

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Let’s look at the Pixel phones for 2025. We have the Pixel 9a to kick things off, and we’ll assume all of the Pixel 10 rumors/leaks we’ve heard so far are accurate. With that, this is what Google’s 2025 lineup of phones should consist of (sans the possible new Fold model): Google Pixel 9a : 6.3-inch display, two rear cameras, Tensor G4, $499 price.

: 6.3-inch display, two rear cameras, Tensor G4, $499 price. Google Pixel 10 : 6.3-inch display, three rear cameras, Tensor G5, $799 price.

: 6.3-inch display, three rear cameras, Tensor G5, $799 price. Google Pixel 10 Pro : 6.3-inch display, three rear cameras, Tensor G5, $999 price.

: 6.3-inch display, three rear cameras, Tensor G5, $999 price. Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: 6.8-inch display, three rear cameras, Tensor G5, $1,099 price. While this is largely identical to last year’s phones, current rumors suggest one significant change to the base model Pixel. While the Pixel 9 has two cameras (a primary camera and an ultrawide camera), the Pixel 10 might add a third sensor to the mix — supposedly a periscope telephoto camera. On the one hand, that sounds great; more/upgraded specs are exciting. However, the trickle-down effect of this leaves me concerned.

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

Pound for pound, the Google Pixel 9a looks like a fantastic value. The Tensor G4 is a nice upgrade over the Pixel 8a’s G3 chip, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness, and the 5,100mAh battery is larger than even the one inside the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Throw in an IP68 dust/water resistance rating and seven years of software updates, and it’s an exceptional value for a dollar shy of $500.

Next in line is the base Pixel 10. Assuming the telephoto camera is real, you’ll get a more robust camera package, a newer Tensor G5 chip, a slightly better display with slimmer bezels, satellite SOS, and faster charging. If Google can keep the $799 price for a $300 difference between it and the Pixel 9a, that’s not bad at all.

Android Headlines Pixel 10 leaked renders

However, that third camera messes up the Pro model’s appeal. For an additional $200 over the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro gets you … what exactly? A slightly sharper display? Maybe a better selfie camera? A little bit of extra RAM? That would effectively be it, and if you ask me, it’d be hard to argue that those upgrades are worth spending $200 more for.

Alternatively, let’s say the Pixel 10 doesn’t get that third telephoto camera and sticks with two sensors once again. If that’s the case, and the Pixel 9a looks as good as it does, then the argument for spending an extra $300 for the base Pixel becomes challenging, while the Pixel 10 Pro looks like the model worth upgrading to. In the background of all this, the $1,099 Pixel 10 Pro XL remains your only choice if you want a Pixel with a display larger than 6.3 inches.

There will be good phones to choose from, but how they’re likely to exist alongside each other isn’t very harmonious. If the Pixel 10 has three cameras, it might alienate the Pixel 10 Pro. If it has two cameras, it could easily be overlooked by the Pixel 9a. This is the setup we have for the current Pixel 8a/Pixel 9 series, and it creates a lot of friction.

How Google could fix this with the Pixel 11 series

Joe Maring / Android Authority

So, what’s the grand solution to all of this? While I’m by no means a product strategist, I do think a couple of small tweaks could greatly simplify things. Four phones (plus the Fold) is a good approach, but the way Google brands/designs those four phones could be changed for the better.

Imagine this. Google’s 2026 Pixel family could start with the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 XL. The Pixel 11 could have a compact 6.3-inch display, two rear cameras, and a Tensor G5 chip. It would be the new budget model in the lineup, retaining the Pixel 9a’s $499 starting price, and would effectively be the Pixel 10a — just branded a bit differently. In doing so, it removes the confusing naming strategy we have now, with the A-series being a number off from its flagship siblings.

Next in line would then be the Pixel 11 XL. If you have a bit more cash to spend and want a larger phone, now you have the option. Let’s give it a 6.7-inch screen, a larger battery, the same Tensor G5 chip, and an inexpensive (but still functional) 3x telephoto camera — all for the grand total of $799.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Then we have the two Pro models. The Pixel 11 Pro would keep the pocketable 6.3-inch screen, have upgraded camera sensors (including a better periscope telephoto camera), a newer Tensor G6 chip, plus other goodies like faster charging, more RAM, etc. — all for $999. Finally, the Pixel 11 Pro XL would have the same camera, chipset, and RAM specs as its smaller Pro sibling but with a larger 6.7-inch screen and a bigger battery for $1,099. And just as it is today, splurging for the Pro phones would also secure you some additional “pro” features (such as Video Boost and manual camera controls).

At the end of the day, Google still has four slab-style Pixel phones, and they all have the same pricing, too. However, going about it this way improves the portfolio in several important ways.

This approach would give us two small and two large phones to choose from, each with a base and Pro variant.

For starters, it brings the numbering of each year’s Pixel models up to parity. By turning the base Pixel 11 into that new affordable/A-series entry, the mismatched numbers are no longer an issue. This approach would also give us two small and two large phones to choose from, each with a base and Pro variant.

Additionally, by including a telephoto camera on the Pixel 11 XL, you still have the option of three rear cameras on a non-Pro Pixel. If you want a big phone with a large battery and better camera zoom, you can get that for $799. However, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL can still easily be argued as worthwhile upgrades for people who want more — whether it’s the newer Tensor chip, more capable cameras, additional RAM, and so on.

Better choices and a simpler setup

Joe Maring / Android Authority

The biggest downside to this suggested shift is that, at least for the first year, going from the value flagship-oriented Pixel 10 to a budget-minded Pixel 11 would be an odd year-over-year transition.

The A Series traditionally uses older chipsets and different camera hardware to achieve lower prices, so that would now apply to the “base” Pixel 11. If this theoretical Pixel 11 launches in 2026 with a Tensor G5 and more affordable camera sensors, there’d be little reason to upgrade if you buy a Pixel 10 in 2025. However, once you get over that first-year hump, the lineup starts to make sense. At the end of the day, the Pixel 11 vs. the Pixel 11 Pro wouldn’t be dramatically different from the slight chipset and camera hardware differences you see between phones like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Google could set itself up for even more success with the Pixel 11, Pixel 12, and future series.

If you ask me, that’s a small price to pay for a change that would simplify the Pixel family while simultaneously offering more logical tiers of devices. Want a compact phone with the core Pixel experience at a low price? Get the Pixel 11. Want a bigger screen, more battery life, and an extra camera? The Pixel 11 XL has you covered. And for the professionals, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are there waiting for you.

Whatever happens with this year’s Pixel phones — three cameras or not for the regular Pixel 10 — I’m eager and excited to see how Google’s latest handsets come together. New Pixels are always exciting for me, and the upcoming Pixel 10 lineup is no different. I want to see the Pixel brand be as strong as it can be, and with the suggested portfolio tweaks above, Google could set itself up for even more success with the Pixel 11, Pixel 12, and future series.

Now, do I think that’ll actually happen? Unless Google’s hardware team has suddenly decided to start taking product advice from Android Authority, then almost certainly not. But if it has, then this first suggestion is on the house, Google.

