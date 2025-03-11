Pixel 10 series leaked renders suggest a massive camera upgrade for the base Pixel 10

Android Headlines Pixel 10 leaked renders

The phones largely retain the size and design language of their predecessors.

Curiously, the Pixel 10 is said to come with a triple rear camera setup, which would blur the line between it and the Pixel 10 Pro.

The Pixel 9 series remains one of our favorite Android phones this generation, and that’s one of the reasons why we are so excitedly looking forward to the Pixel 10 series. Various tidbits of the devices and their Tensor G5 processor have leaked, and now, renders and dimensions of the Pixel 10 series have leaked, giving us a good look at Google’s next flagships.

AndroidHeadlines and leaker OnLeaks have shared leaked CAD renders of the Pixel 10 lineup, including the base variant, the Pro, and the Pro XL. All three phones are said to retain their predecessors’ looks and major dimensions, which should give the lineup a sense of continuity alongside the iterative nature of their upgrades.

According to AndroidHeadlines, Google will stick with a 6.3-inch display for the Pixel 10. The publication insists that the Pixel 10 will have a triple rear camera, a significant change from the Pixel 9’s dual rear cameras. It’s a big change that could potentially blur the line between the Pixel 10 and the Pixel 10 Pro and even raise the price of the Pixel 10 beyond what its predecessor currently offers. The shape of the sensor in the renders also indicates that it could be a periscope zoom camera, though CAD renders can often be wrong about this aspect.

OnLeaks even doubled down on this claim, asserting that we’re going to have three rear cameras on the base Pixel 10.

For its dimensions, the Pixel 10 is said to measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, compared to the Pixel 9’s 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm. The camera module is said to give it another 3.4mm thickness, for a total of 12 mm.

For the Pixel 10 Pro, AndroidHeadlines says the device will measure 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm, identical to the Pixel 10 and just a hair thicker than the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro (8.5mm). It is also said to come with a 6.3-inch display. The publication says the same case will fit the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro. The Pixel 10 Pro will also come with three rear cameras, but this follows the Pixel Pro lineup tradition, so we aren’t surprised. However, it’s unclear what will set the Pixel 10 Pro apart from the Pixel 10 if both of them are said to have three rear cameras.

There will also be a Pixel 10 Pro XL, and AndroidHeadlines says the device will measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. The publication says that there will be a 0.1mm difference in the thickness from the Pixel 9 Pro XL, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL also measured 8.5mm, so it’s likely these are the same dimensions with imperceptible differences. No surprises, the larger Pixel will also sport three rear cameras in its camera bar.

We haven’t seen renders of the next-generation Pixel foldable, so we presume that that will be coming soon, presuming Google is working on one in the first place.

What do you think of the Pixel 10 series’ looks? Would you want a Pixel 10 with three rear cameras? Let us know in the comments below!

