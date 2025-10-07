Google Messages will now ensure you don't get unwillingly flashed in videos

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages will now recognize nudity in videos and warn users about what they’re about to watch.

When the feature is enabled, videos with nudity in Google Messages may be blurred by default.

Users should also be able to delete NSFW videos before viewing them.

Google Messages is getting smarter about protecting you from unwanted explicit content. The app will now analyze videos and warn you if they contain nudity, expanding its Sensitive Content Warnings system that previously only applied to images. Sensitive content warnings for sent and received images in Google Messages first started rolling out in August, and we spotted signs back in July that Google planned to bring the feature to videos as well.

With the latest October 2025 Play Services update (v25.39) that Google pushed out yesterday, Google Messages will now officially identify explicit nude media in videos. The information about the new feature appears in the latest Play Services release notes, but don’t expect to see NSFW video warnings right away. Google’s Play System updates usually take some time to reach all devices, so many users may still be on the September or earlier version for now.

Once the feature arrives, it will work much like it does for images. Google Messages will automatically scan both sent and received videos for explicit nudity. All of this analysis will happen on-device, meaning your videos never leave your phone. The detection relies on SafetyCore, an Android system feature designed to identify nudity in images and videos.

Once Google Messages identifies a video with nudity, the system will blur the video and allow users to delete it before viewing it. That’s how it currently works for images. However, it’s worth noting that this will not happen automatically.

You need to turn the feature on for it to work. You can switch on Sensitive Content Warnings in Google Messages by tapping your profile icon and heading to Messages settings > Protection and safety > Manage sensitive content warnings. GIFs are still not covered by this protection.

