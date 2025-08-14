Google Messages now ensures you don't get flashed without your consent

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages will now automatically blur NSFW photos that you receive or send.

It will show warnings before opening any explicit media shared with you to ensure you approve of it.

It will also warn you of the risks of sending such photos before you do.

All processing takes place locally on your device, so none of the private media is sent to Google.

The outpouring of multimedia junk, thanks to RCS, in Android’s default Messages app has inspired Google to bolster it with extensive spam protection. Now, it is expanding its protection features to any NSFW (Not Safe For Work) media you might receive in your inbox, with or without soliciting.

Google Messages is gaining “Sensitive content warnings” that will notify you when you receive a picture of someone naked. The feature, first announced in late 2024 and then rolled out in beta earlier this year, is now available to all users, as noted by 9to5Google.

When the feature is enabled, the images will be automatically blurred to save you from any public embarrassment, even if they were meant for you. It will give you another set of “Yes” and “No” options when you first tap the image to ensure you open it mindfully. If you are uncomfortable viewing the picture, you can also delete it without revealing its contents, or block and report the sender.

Google says nudity in pictures will be identified with an Android system feature called SafetyCore. The analysis and processing happen locally, so you wouldn’t have to worry about any private media being sent to Google. There is currently no protection for other media, such as GIFs or videos, possibly because of their larger sizes, although Google is already testing support for them.

In addition to protecting you against any unwanted explicit images, Google will also warn you of the implications when you send a picture with nudity to another person. Google is adding a link to a resource that apprise you of the risks of voluntarily sharing nude images, which can later be used to harass you or cause anguish. Meanwhile, the resource also notes the repercussions of sharing anyone else’s images without their consent.

While the feature is going live for a broad set of users, you might have to ensure that it is turned on and that Android System SafetyCore is installed. To do that, head over to the Google Messages app and tap on your profile picture on the top right. Next, go to Message Settings > Protection & Safety and tap the area that says “Manage sensitive content warnings.”

On the page that opens, you might be asked to download SafetyCore before enabling the feature. Once installed, you can toggle these warnings on or tap the “Visit resources” link at the bottom to view risks associated with sharing nude images through messages.

In a dedicated support page, Google notes that the sensitive content warnings are turned on by default (once you set up SafetyCore). While adults (18+ in age) can turn it off, it can only be managed by parents for “Supervised” teens who have their accounts managed by the Family Link app. Meanwhile, unsupervised teens (aged 13–17) will also have the option to turn it off themselves.

While it’s good to see Google Messages bring a crucial feature, it doesn’t quite extend as far as the Sensitive Content Warnings on iOS, a feature that blocks every NSFW media (including videos) shared across multiple apps, such as Messages, Contact Cards, FaceTime, and even AirDrop.

