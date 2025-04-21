Google Messages is rolling out its new warning for explicit images

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Messages is rolling out sensitive content warnings, which can detect and blur images that may contain nudity.

Adults can opt in, but the feature is on by default for teens and supervised users.

All detection happens on-device via SafetyCore, with no image data sent to Google.

After being in the works for several months, Google is finally starting to roll out sensitive content warnings in Messages. The long-awaited feature is designed to detect and blur nude images before users see them, and prevent accidental sharing.

The update was spotted by 9to5Google, with the controls appearing under Protection & Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings within the app’s settings menu. While this system was announced last year and Google claimed it started rolling out in February, it’s only now showing up on some devices, and the rollout appears limited to the beta version so far.

When active, the feature automatically blurs images that may contain nudity, gives you the choice to view, block the sender, or learn more about the risks. There’s also an option to reblur the image after previewing. A separate warning appears when you try to send or forward potentially nude images, reminding you of the risks and requiring confirmation before proceeding.

No images are sent to Google's servers.

Sensitive content warnings are opt-in for adults, but they’re enabled by default for teenagers. For supervised accounts, the setting can’t be turned off at all, though parents can control it via Google’s Family Link. Unsupervised teens from ages 13 to 17 can disable it manually through their Google Account settings.

Importantly, all content detection happens on-device through Android’s SafetyCore system, meaning none of the images or classification results are sent to Google’s servers. The feature doesn’t currently apply to videos and will only function when an app like Messages actively calls the SafetyCore service.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.