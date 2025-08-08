Is Google Messages crashing for you? You're not alone.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Some Google Messages users report that they’re unable to open the app as it keeps crashing.

Affected users say they can only reply to a text if someone messages them first or if they go into their contacts menu.

One workaround is to uninstall the latest Messages update and then reinstall it.

Google Messages is the built-in messaging platform for millions of users worldwide. Unfortunately, some users are experiencing a rather serious issue with the app.

Some Google Messages users on Reddit (h/t: 9to5Google) report that the app keeps crashing. Affected users noted that they couldn’t open the Google Messages app (version messages.android_20250805_00_RCO0.phone.openbeta dynamic) without it crashing.

“I can reply to texts via notification and bubble, but if I open the app itself, everything crashes,” said user @snuggle92.

“I literally can’t use my text messages unless someone texts me first or I go into my contacts and it’s so frustrating because I refuse to use the Samsung messaging app!” said user @gabbydawn26.

The issue isn’t restricted to a specific carrier or device manufacturer, either. Google Pixel, Samsung, and Motorola users on Fido, Google Fi, T-Mobile, and Verizon have all chimed in to report the problem.

One user noted that they fixed the issue by installing the beta version of the app, leaving the beta program, and then returning to the regular version. However, other users said this didn’t address the problem. Users also said that clearing the app’s cache didn’t work. However, some people report that they fixed the problem by uninstalling the latest Messages update and then reinstalling it. So it’s definitely worth trying the latter workaround if you’re one of the affected users.

In any event, we’ve asked Google to clarify the issue and if there’s a timeline for a fix. We’ll update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

