Google Meet's scrollable captions let you catch up after zoning out in calls

TL;DR Google Meet is adding the ability to scroll live captions and translated captions.

Users will be able to scroll through the last 30 minutes of conversation.

The rollout is currently in progress.

Google Meet is getting a handy new function related to captions. If you use the service, you’ll now be able to scroll through live captions and translated captions.

In a new blog post, Google announced it is adding the ability to scroll through live captions, as well as translated captions. Previously, text would spawn in real-time and disappear as soon as the captions were no longer relevant to the current conversation. Now, both workspace customers and personal Google accounts can track back to earlier moments during the chat.

However, there is a limit to how far you’ll be able to scroll back. The firm states that users will be able to review the last 30 minutes of the conversation. But that should still be enough to catch up on anything you may have missed during the call.

As mentioned earlier, this feature is not exclusive to business customers; it’s available to everybody. The rollout started yesterday and is expected to continue for the next 1-3 days. So, if you don’t see it yet, the feature should arrive soon.

This isn’t the only new thing Google rolled out this week. If you’re a job seeker, the company has now launched an AI tool that can help you land a job.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like