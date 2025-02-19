Google launches new secret weapon for job seekers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out an experimental career exploration tool called Career Dreamer.

The AI tool works by finding patterns between your experiences, educational background, skills, and interests.

Career Dreamer can help point out your unique skills, find relevant career options, and draft cover letters and resumes.

Getting the job you want can be fairly difficult for some. Even if you have plenty of experience with the skills to match, a company may end up picking someone over you. This could be because of your resume, skills, or a number of other factors. Now, Google wants to help you get your next job with its latest AI tool.

Today, Google announced it is rolling out a new experimental AI tool called Career Dreamer. Just as its name sounds, it is designed to help you on your job-hunting journey.

According to the tech giant, Career Dreamer works by using AI to find patterns and connect the dots between your unique experiences, educational background, skills, and interests. It can then “shape your professional story,” “explore career possibilities,” and help you “take the next step,” as Google explains.

In terms of shaping your professional story, you can create what’s called a “Career Identity Statement.” This is a generated summary that highlights the value you could bring to the workplace, which you could insert into your resume or use as a talking point in an interview. For exploring career possibilities, Career Dreamer can present career paths that may align with your background. Last but not least, if you need help with you’re resume or cover letter, the tool uses Gemini to draft one for you.

If Google’s latest experiment sounds like it could be helpful, it’s available to try right now. You can get started by heading over to the Career Dreamer website.

