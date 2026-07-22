Your Google Meet files are finally getting the organization they need

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Meet will automatically organize notes, transcripts, and recordings in a new Google Meet folder in Drive.

Each meeting gets its own subfolder, while recurring meetings will keep all instances together.

Attendees with access will also see shortcuts, with the rollout starting today.

Yesterday, we saw that Google Meet is making it easier to find the files associated with your calls on its redesigned web homepage. Google is now tackling the same problem on the Drive side, with meeting notes, transcripts, and recordings set to be organized automatically rather than left loose in the host’s storage.

Which Google Meet feature would improve your meetings the most? 34 votes Better moderation controls 24 % AI note-taking 44 % Persistent meeting chat 24 % Polls and audience interaction 9 %

According to a new Google Workspace update, these files will be uploaded to a new Google Meet folder in the host’s My Drive after each meeting. Inside that folder, Google will create separate subfolders for individual meetings, while different instances of the same recurring meeting will be grouped together.

Attendees who have access to the meeting files will also see shortcuts to them in their own Google Meet folders. Previously, the files were only added to the host’s Drive and weren’t organized by meeting, which could add an extra layer of hassle to tracking down a recording or transcript.

Google is also cleaning up the old folder structure. Existing Meet Recordings folders will be moved inside the new Google Meet folder and renamed Legacy Meet Recordings. There may be a brief period where users see both the old and new folders during the transition.

The update starts rolling out to Rapid Release domains today, with Scheduled Release domains following on July 30. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, though admins may need to review any scripts or automated workflows that rely on specific folder names or IDs.

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