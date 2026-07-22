Google Meet's latest update fixes a headache every office worker knows

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Meet’s redesigned web homepage brings agendas, attachments, notes, recordings, and transcripts together in one place.

New week and month views make it easier to navigate upcoming meetings and revisit past discussions.

The update is rolling out to all Google Workspace and Workspace Individual users over the next 15 days.

If your workday revolves around Google Meet, you’ve probably experienced this at least once: a meeting starts in two minutes, you remember someone shared an important document last week, and suddenly you’re digging through Gmail and Google Drive trying to find it. By the time you finally find it, someone has already started asking questions about the agenda.

Google wants to put an end to that headache with a redesigned Google Meet homepage on the web. Instead of acting as little more than a place to join calls, the homepage is becoming a central hub for everything related to your meetings.

Before a meeting begins, you’ll be able to quickly see its agenda, description, and any files attached to the calendar invite. After it’s over, you’ll have a much easier way to revisit recordings, transcripts, and meeting notes without having to play detective across multiple Google apps.

Google is also adding week and month views to the Meet homepage, making it easier to jump between upcoming meetings or revisit older ones. This could save a lot of time if your calendar is packed with back-to-back calls.

The redesigned homepage is rolling out to anyone who uses Google Meet on the web, with availability expanding gradually over the next couple of weeks (up to 15 days to be precise). The update is coming to all Google Workspace customers as well as Workspace Individual subscribers.

So, if Google Meet is where you spend a good chunk of your workday, having everything for a meeting in one place could end up being one of those updates you appreciate almost every single day.

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