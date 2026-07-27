Google Meet's 'Take notes for me' tool is about to correct its biggest oversight

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR “Take notes for me” builds you a Gemini-prepared summary of Google Meet calls.

Google is getting ready to expand these notes from text-only to start incorporating screenshots.

Right now Google’s only talking about bringing this to Workspace users, and not yet individual Google AI subscribers.

Google Meet is a convenient way to talk to friends, family, and work colleagues face-to-face, absolutely, but it’s capable of a whole lot more, too. One of its coolest features is the ability to lean on Gemini in order to generate a concise summary of call content — an absolute godsend when it comes to long, boring meetings. Just last month, we learned about Meet expanding this “Take notes for me” tool from being a Workspace-only perk to one available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, and now we’re getting an early preview of a new upgrade in the works.

Right now, Meet’s note-taking solution is text-based. And while that may be perfectly fine, if not even preferable for many meetings, there are also those where text-only notes are inevitably going to miss out on something — like if a colleague is screen-sharing a graphics-heavy presentation. Now, it’s not ready for use just yet, but today Google gave Workspace admins the heads-up that Meet notes will be getting the ability to include screenshots.

With screenshot support, notes will be able to directly include all the important graphs, charts, and diagrams that presenters rely upon, and not be forced to settle for a text-based summary. So far Google’s not offering a ton of details about exactly how this will work — will users be able to control just how frequently screenshots show up in their notes, for example — and is largely focused on privacy concerns for organizations. We may have to wait for the tool’s formal announcement sometime “in the coming weeks” before we get the full picture.

It’s also worth noting that despite “Take notes for me” becoming available to individuals with AI Pro and AI Ultra subscriptions, so far Google’s not making any mention of this screenshot tool being available for them on its arrival. Admittedly, it does feel quite a bit more targeted towards business uses, but we’re sure there are plenty of individual users who might also see a lot of appeal in a tool like this.

In any case, that could always change further down the line. For now, we’re just anxious to take a look at the results for ourselves!

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