Google Maps is taking the pain out of planning road trips with an EV

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Maps is getting a handy new feature to help public transit commuters report and avoid delays.

The feature shows a new delay notification when viewing transit stations in the app and adds a new button to help users report delays.

Google has also introduced a new feature for EV drivers to help them easily plan road trips with necessary charging stops.

Google Maps is a godsend for car commuters, as it offers valuable traffic information to help users steer clear of congested routes. The app is now getting a similar feature for those who use public transit, and it will show users if there are any delays on their route and the best time to travel if they wish to avoid crowds.

Google has announced a host of new features coming to Google Maps this holiday season. In addition to new tools to help users plan their shopping trips, avoid weather disruptions, and find fun activities, the app is getting a new feature to let users report and view delays on transit lines. This feature will gather data from other commuters and local agencies and offer helpful details like entrances to subway stations and alternate transit routes.

Users will see a new Report delay button when viewing a transit station on Google Maps, allowing them to report a delay with just a few taps. Other users who view the same transit station in the app will then see a notification highlighting the delay.

Google has also introduced a new feature for EV drivers that aims to take the pain out of planning a road trip with an electric vehicle. This feature will let users plan a route with necessary charging stops on their phone and seamlessly send it to cars with Google built-in. While recommending chargers along the route, Google Maps will take the car’s charging plug type into account and only show compatible charging stations.

These features will roll out to Google Maps users in the US over the coming days. Google hasn’t shared any details about wider availability at the moment.

