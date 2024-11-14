Google Maps makes holiday shopping easier with new Product Search feature

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority Google Maps on phone

TL;DR Google Maps will now display product listings alongside store locations when searching for items.

The feature includes real-time inventories from select stores, showing product availability and prices.

Users can tap on products for store directions, making it easier to find and pick up items during the holiday season.

Google is rolling out a new Product Search feature in Maps to help holiday shoppers make the most of the season. Currently, if you search for products, like “holiday sweaters,” or “Shiny disco balls,” on Google Maps, you get a list of stores where those items may be available.

Google is now going a step further and integrating product inventories from some stores into the search results on Maps. Soon, when you search for things like “holiday sweaters,” you’ll not only see stores that sell them but also the products themselves, along with their prices and the stores where they might be available. When you tap on the product you like, you will get directions to the store from where you can pick it up.

The new Product Search feature in Google Maps will include inventories of home goods, electronics, apparel, and grocery store items. So, if you’re looking for other products, you might just find stores that sell similar items, but not the inventory of products available in those stores.

With this new feature, Google Maps is making holiday shopping more convenient than ever by helping users find the exact products they want, right at their fingertips. Google is also rolling out other new features to Maps, you can read all about them here.

