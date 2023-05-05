Google Maps is one of the most useful navigational tools available on Google Play. It enables people to preview a trip and plan ahead for obstacles. However, knowing how to find where you are right now on the map is imperative to navigating with Google Maps. Let’s review how to find your current location on Google Maps.

How to find your current location on iPhone

Calibrating Google Maps

How to find your current location on Android Google uses your location for many things. In Google Maps, Google can help you plot a route from where you currently are to your destination. You can also use your location to see what sites and restaurants are around you.

To find where you are on Google Maps, the app must have permission to use your phone’s built-in GPS to access your location. You must have Location turned on in your settings.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Open the Google Maps app for Android. On the map, in the bottom right corner above the navigation bar, you will find the Your location button, which looks like a target. If it is grey, not blue with a circle in the middle, that means you are out of the frame and not centered. Press the grey target, and when it turns blue with a circle in the middle, your location will appear on the map as a blue dot.

How to find your current location on iPhone Getting your location on iOS works the same way as on Android. The only difference is the interface looks slightly different due to the nature of iOS apps.

Open the Google Maps iOS app. You will show up as a blue dot on the map. If you cannot see yourself, that means you are out of the frame and the Your location button, which looks like a target, is grey rather than blue with a circle in the middle. Press the Your location button in the bottom right to center Google Maps on your current location.

How to calibrate Google Maps If you find that how you show up on Google Maps is inaccurate, you may need to recalibrate Google Maps. This will correct your Google Maps location and fix your tracking.

First off, open your Google Maps app and find your current location. As mentioned earlier, you can do this by pressing the target-shaped Your location button in the bottom right.

Now, tap the blue dot on the map that represents you. It should show up with a blue cone in front of it facing whichever direction your phone is pointing.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

This will open the Your Location menu with multiple options, including the option to share your location. From here, select the button labeled Calibrate; this has a small compass next to it.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Google Maps will ask you to Tilt and move your phone around in a figure-eight pattern. Do as instructed and, when your compass accuracy reads high or better, press Done.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

How does Google know my location? Google Maps uses numerous parameters in determining your location. These include your device’s built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, cell towers, and browser information.

Can you use Google Maps to locate a cell phone? Yes, with Find My Device. That said, the phone must be on and have a working battery to be tracked.

Why is Google Maps not tracking my location? If you cannot see yourself correctly on the map, you may need to calibrate your compass in Google Maps.

