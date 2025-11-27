Google Maps' Pixel 10-exclusive power saving mode is now rolling out widely

TL;DR Google Maps is now getting the new Power Saving Mode announced in the November Pixel Drop.

The low-power navigation mode is exclusive to the Pixel 10 series.

It tackles display-induced battery drain by switching to a simple, low-power interface that shows only essential information like your next turn.

Google is finally rolling out the new Power Saving Mode in Google Maps for Pixel 10 phones. The feature was announced as part of the November Pixel Drop and is now appearing for more users. As the name suggests, the new mode aims to extend your phone’s battery life during navigation.

Turn-by-turn navigation can be a pretty power-hungry feature because it relies on constant GPS access, mobile data, and a bright display that stays on for the duration of your route. The new mode tackles the display-induced battery drain by switching to a simple, low-power interface that shows only essential information like your next turn.

The feature uses a new Android capability called AOD Min Mode, allowing Google Maps to run on the Always-On Display using minimal power. It drops the interface to black-and-white visuals with reduced brightness and refresh rate. This is particularly efficient on OLED screens, like those on the Pixel 10 series, since black pixels are effectively turned off.

Google says Pixel 10 phones can gain up to four extra hours of navigation time using the new Power Saving Mode. The catch is that it only works in driving mode and does not support navigation for walking, biking, or public transit. It also doesn’t support your phone’s landscape orientation and only works in portrait orientation.

How to use Power Saving Mode in Google Maps on your Pixel 10?

The wider rollout of the feature means you should now see the option appear in Google Maps automatically. Here’s how to use it: Open Google Maps

Go to Settings

Scroll to Navigation

Look under the Driving options section for Power Saving Mode There’s also a contextual pop-up when you request driving directions. A small card appears, explaining the feature, and tapping “Learn more” takes you directly to the same settings page.

To activate Power Saving Mode during navigation: Start turn-by-turn driving navigation

Press the power button to turn off the display

Navigation will continue in the low-power mode on the lock screen

Tap the screen or press the power button again to exit the mode Power Saving Mode in Google Maps will remain exclusive to the Pixel 10 series for the time being. Google hasn’t shared any plans to bring it to older Pixel models or other Android phones.

