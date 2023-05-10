Google Maps will make real-life navigation feel like a video game

Google

TL;DR Immersive View for routes uses AI to create a multidimensional route that provides rich data.

It can simulate how many cars are present at any given time and even show how AQI and weather changes will influence the route.

Immersive View for routes will be rolling out in the coming months in select cities around the world.

Have you ever wondered what your journey would look like before you undertook it? If you answered yes, Google has an AI-powered feature for you. At Google I/O 2023, Google announced an extension to the Immersive View feature on Google Maps, letting users visualize every segment of a route before they undertake that journey.

Immersive View was announced last year for Google Maps. The feature uses AI and computer vision to merge billions of Street View and aerial images to create a digital model of the world. This year, Google is expanding the feature to Immersive View for routes, bringing all that AI magic to the route that you just chose a few seconds ago.

With Immersive View for routes, users will see a multidimensional experience when they ask for directions. You can preview bike lanes, sidewalks, and intersections. It can even help you locate designated parking spots along your journey. Google is also adding weather information to the mix, so you can visualize and check how the air quality and the weather changes through the day on that route.

Google goes one step further. By applying AI to historical driving trends, Immersive View for routes will also simulate how many cars might be on the road at a given time.

Immersive View for routes will be rolling out in the coming months in Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice.

