Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google has been talking about Google Maps Immersive View since Google I/O 2022, and we’ve seen some of its details emerge since July 2022. We finally got to use it last February 2023. While it was interesting, it wasn’t until Google I/O 2023 that it started gaining more interest. Google showed off just how awesome it can be for day-to-day use. Do you want to learn more? Let’s dig deeper into the feature.

What is Google Maps Immersive View and how does it work

Google

Not satisfied with the traditional Google Maps look, Google has decided to make the app a bit more special. Immersive View is a mode within Google Maps that creates a much more realistic view of the world. It seems almost CGI-made and super realistic. It essentially looks similar to a video game map, but it’s the real world.

Immersive View is created using Street View and aerial imagery, fusing it with computer vision and artificial intelligence to make a representation of the surroundings. Within Immersive View, you can zoom, move around, look in every direction, and even get business information. The View will represent the weather, too; you can see rain if it is raining, for example. And you can look into weather conditions throughout the day.

Immersive View features

Google

Right now, Immersive View is a bit limited. It’s exclusive to major cities and important landmarks. But Google seems to really be pushing this feature forward. At Google I/O 2023, Google talked about Immersive View for routes.

This will allow you to view your route before you hit the road to your next destination. You can look around for businesses, parking areas, bike lanes, and more. Additionally, Google will provide a view of how traffic is, based on current data and previous trends. You’ll also be able to look into more weather details like air quality, and so on.

Immersive View for routes availability and release date

Google

Immersive View is technically already out, but only in its more basic form. You can go test it if you want. Just launch Google Maps and search for the Empire State Building in New York City. You’ll see an Immersive View option in the images section. Tap on it to explore the building and its surrounding areas.

Now, if you’re hoping to use Immersive View for routes, you may have to wait a bit. Google mentioned it will be “rolling out Immersive View for routes in the coming months.” This was on May 10, 2023. The wording is vague, and there is no clear release window, but we feel like that comment reads as “soon.”

Immersive View for routes will only be available in some cities at launch. These include Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice.

FAQs

Where is Google Maps Immersive View available? At launch, Immersive View is available in a few important cities and around significant landmarks. These include London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo. It’s also been rolling out to other markets, such as Amsterdam, Dublin, Florence, and Venice.

Where will Google Maps Immersive View be available? Google hasn’t launched Immersive View yet, but mentioned during Google I.O 2023 that it will be rolling out in the coming months. Initial markets include Amsterdam, Berlin, Dublin, Florence, Las Vegas, London, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Paris, Seattle, San Francisco, San Jose, Tokyo, and Venice.

On which devices will I be able to use Immersive View? Immersive View is available on all mobile devices, including both Android and iOS devices. You can already use Immersive View on both platforms, actually. Routes support should also be coming soon, though Android users will likely get it first.

Comments