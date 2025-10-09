Google Maps may soon let you ask about places like you're in the Gemini app

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR An Ask Maps chip is being added to the homepage of the Google Maps app.

Tapping on the chip opens a bottom sheet that resembles the UI of the Gemini app.

The feature is still a work in progress, as there are a few issues.

Last year, Google introduced an AI-powered feature to the Maps called “Ask Maps.” This feature allowed you to find places to go and things to do by typing natural language questions into the search bar. In a new APK teardown, we have discovered that the tech giant is working to expand upon this feature.

In beta version 25.41.03.815390258 of Google Maps, we found that Google plans to add an Ask Maps chip to the app’s homepage. That chip sits immediately under the search bar, in front of the Restaurants chip. When you tap on this chip, it will open a bottom sheet where you can type in a query.

Dragging up on the bottom sheet will bring up an interface that’s reminiscent of the UI in the Gemini app. On the top of this sheet, you’ll see a search icon and a close button. Meanwhile, the bottom of the sheet features a carousel of suggestions, like “restaurants that serve cocktails and small bites” and “cool things to do this weekend in my area.” Below those suggestions, you’ll see a text box with an icon for voice input in the right corner.

We have found that the feature works, but it is clearly still a work in progress. For example, we asked a question about the tallest mountain in Japan. The feature took us to Mount Fuji and offered a few details about the mountain. However, it showed the same answer twice. This happened with other queries as well. We also noticed that when asked “Cool things to do in area,” it showed different locations on the map, but none of the locations were listed in the bottom sheet.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

