First Ask Photos, now Google will let you Ask Maps with Gemini

TL;DR Google has announced three Gemini-enabled features in Google Maps.

This includes natural language queries in the search bar and the ability to ask questions about a place.

These features will come to Google Maps users in the US first.

Google recently brought its Gemini AI powers to Google Photos, allowing people to use natural language for photo-related queries. Now, the company has announced similar capabilities for Google Maps.

The search giant announced three new Gemini-powered features in Maps, starting with Ask Maps functionality. This allows you to type natural language queries in the search bar. Google gave the example of typing “things to do at night with friends in Boston.” The app then dishes out a list of recommendations for you and your friends.

Google is also using Gemini to offer summaries of user reviews in Maps, allowing you to get a quick impression of a venue if you don’t have time to read a ton of reviews.

Finally, Gemini will let you ask Maps about specific places. This takes the form of an “Ask Maps about this place” question box below user reviews, along with a few preset questions.

These Gemini-powered Maps features are launching this week on Android and iOS in the US. Google didn’t reveal a timeline for a wider release. The company did, however, confirm to Android Authority that these capabilities will eventually come to Maps on Android Auto.

