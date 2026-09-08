Google Maps on Android Auto finally got this highly requested feature, but now it's disappearing

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

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TL;DR Android Auto users are reporting an issue with Google Maps.

The affected users say that they can no longer see the speedometer and speed limit indicator.

Some users say that stop signs and traffic signals have disappeared, too.

Waze users on Android Auto are currently experiencing a bug that’s hiding their journey information. However, Waze isn’t the only navigation app having technical difficulties at the moment. It appears that Google Maps is also having trouble on the platform. The issue concerns a feature that recently started rolling out for the app on Android Auto.

Google Maps on mobile has long had a live speedometer feature. The feature is even available in Google Maps on Apple’s CarPlay experience. However, Google didn’t get around to adding this feature to Android Auto until recently. The first reports of the live speedometer arriving on Android Auto started in July, when it rolled out to select Maps beta testers.

Those who were lucky enough to get the feature are now reporting that the live speedometer has disappeared. Not only is the live speedometer missing, but the reports also mention that the speed limit indicator is gone. As an extra bit of insult to injury, some users claim that stop signs and traffic lights are no longer visible as well.

It’s unclear what could be the root cause of the problem. We have reached out to Google for comment on the situation. This article will be updated once new information becomes available.

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