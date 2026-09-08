Waze on Android Auto is inexplicably hiding users' navigation information

Andy Walker / Android Authority

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TL;DR A Waze bug is causing navigation problems on Android Auto.

When users switch from split-screen to full-screen mode, the app no longer shows the journey information box.

Users claim that the navigation information returns when they receive an alert, but it disappears again when the alert is gone.

When you’re on the road, one of the last things you want is for your navigation app to start acting up. Imagine trying to drive somewhere and the app suddenly decides to hide crucial navigation information from you. Unfortunately, that’s the reality some Waze users on Android Auto are experiencing.

Android Auto users aren’t new to bugs; in fact, Google recently rolled out a fix for a problem with Spotify. But the most recent glitch is a little more troubling. Spotted by Autoevolution, users are reporting an issue with Waze on Google’s forums. According to the reports, the app works fine when in split-screen mode, but that ceases to be the case when switching over to full-screen.

As these users describe, expanding Waze to full-screen mode makes the journey information box no longer visible. As a result, information such as estimated time of arrival (ETA), arrival time, next navigation instruction, and remaining distance is lost. However, one report mentions that this issue appears in both full-screen and split-screen modes for them. Additionally, the user says their map is not properly centered either.

The journey information box is not completely gone, however. These users claim that their navigation information reappears when they receive an alert. But it doesn’t last long, as the information disappears again as soon as the alert goes away.

Currently, it’s unclear what the cause of this issue is. The users are pointing their fingers at an Android Auto update, but the problem could also be related to a recent Waze build. Android Authority has reached out to Google for comment. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

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