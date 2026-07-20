Google Maps on Android Auto finally gets up to speed with this Waze feature

Andy Walker / Android Authority

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Google Maps is starting to roll out a live speedometer for Android Auto users, bridging a long-standing feature gap, as the feature already existed on iOS, Android phones, and CarPlay.

The floating icon displays the current speed next to the posted speed limit, turning yellow or red if a driver exceeds it.

The feature currently appears to be in a limited rollout through the Google Maps beta and a server-side switch.

Google Maps is finally starting to roll out a live speedometer for Android Auto users. Co-existing alongside the speed limit indicator, the highly requested feature has begun appearing for select users, bridging a massive, confusing omission in Google’s car dashboard experience.

Live speedometer has been part of Google Maps’ Android, iOS, and even CarPlay experience, but has not been available on Android Auto. The platform was curiously left behind when the feature was released on Android phones many years ago, and even when it rolled out to iOS and CarPlay in 2024.

According to Reddit user SimulatorStudio and corroborated by others in the comments (spotted via 9to5Google), Android Auto users can finally see a live speedometer on their Android Auto dashboard, allowing them to see their current speed when navigating with Google Maps.

The UI placement functions as it does on phone screens and CarPlay: a floating icon displays the real-time speed next to the local speed limit when navigation is active. If no route is set, it only tracks the current driving speed. The indicator also shifts colors, turning yellow or red, if the driver exceeds the posted speed limit.

One can argue about the need for a live speedometer on the Android Auto dashboard, especially since all cars already have one in the instrument cluster. However, the instrument cluster often remains within the driver’s view, while this interface is particularly useful to co-passengers, so there’s definitely a good need for the feature.

As is usually the case with Android Auto features, the live speedometer feature appears to be seeing a limited rollout. You can try your luck by installing Google Maps 26.29.02.946673643 beta, but know that Google often also gates features behind a server-side switch. The delay in bringing a native speedometer to Google Maps on Android Auto has baffled the community for years, especially since Google-owned Waze has offered the functionality for ages. We’re hoping the feature rolls out widely soon.

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