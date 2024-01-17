Google Lens is getting a big AI upgrade on Android and iOS

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is introducing a new feature for Google Lens on Android and iOS.

The feature allows the user to search with text and images at the same time.

Multisearch is available for all Lens users in the US starting today.

Google’s Pixel phones offer a variety of ways to search for something you’re looking for, ranging from the traditional search bar to Google Lens. Soon, however, Google will be adding a couple more ways for you to search on the Pixel, including a feature called multisearch.

Today, Google announced a couple of new search features coming to its Pixel phones. One of those features will be available to everybody with Google Lens on Android and iOS.

Called multisearch, this feature allows the user to search with both text and images at the same time. All you have to do is point the camera at a subject — or you can upload a photo or screenshot — and ask a question about it. Just circle, highlight, scribble, or tap on the subject, ask your question, and Lens will provide insights gathered by generative AI.

In addition to multisearch, Google also announced that the Galaxy S24’s Circle to Search feature will be coming to the Pixel 8 series. However, this feature is exclusive to those premium Android handsets.

Circle to Search works similarly to the multisearch feature in that you can circle text or images to get more information. But Circle to Search enables you to search for whatever you want without having to switch to a different app. You can learn more about it in our Galaxy S24 Circle to Search article.

Google says multisearch is rolling out today for all users in the US; there’s no need to enroll in Search Labs. As for Circle to Search, it is coming to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro on January 31, 2024. When it arrives, it will be available in all languages and locations where the smartphones are available.

