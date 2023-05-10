How to try out Google's exciting new AI-powered features

Matt Horne / Android Authority

Google just announced a host of new AI-powered features coming to the Google apps at the I/O conference, and you can help test them out. Starting today, you can head to the new Google Labs site and sign up as an early tester of different aspects of Google’s AI experience.

There are four features to try out, and you have to sign up for each one separately. There’s the new and improved Google Search, which uses AI to bring you a ChatGPT-style answer to your query at the top of the search results. Then there are AI additions to Google Workspace, built to increase productivity and collaboration.

Next, you can try out Project Tailwind, which is focused on learning and research — imagine being able to give it your study notes and ask it to test you on them. And finally, there’s MusicLM, which uses AI to turn your ideas into music.

Head to the Google Labs landing page to find out more about the projects and sign up.

Comments