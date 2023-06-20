Google Project Tailwind: What is it and when does it release?

Google

The tech world is abuzz with Google’s latest initiative – Project Tailwind. Presented at the recent I/O conference, Tailwind is a new prototype that could revolutionize the way we interact with documents and text. As an AI language model trained on your own documents, the service promises to act as a personalized tutor or writing companion. Here’s everything you need to know about Google Project Tailwind: what it is, how it works, and when it releases.

QUICK ANSWER Google Project Tailwind is a prototype AI notebook that uses your documents and notes, providing tailored responses and insights to aid in your specific research or learning objectives. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS What is Google's Project Tailwind?

How does Project Tailwind work?

Project Tailwind release date and availability

What is Google’s Project Tailwind? Project Tailwind is an AI-integrated notebook powered by Google’s language model, PaLM 2, that will use your own files and sources as training material. Training the AI on user data sets it apart from other AI language models that train on certain publicly available data sets. In theory, you could ask the AI certain questions or give it specific tasks based on the material you provide. For example, you could feed it a textbook chapter and then ask it to provide you with study questions it thinks might appear on an exam.

Ideally, users will be able to interact with Project Tailwind like they would with a tutor or a writing companion. While Google initially proposed it as a tool for students, the potential use cases are far greater. For instance, writers like myself could use it for research, or analysts could use it to sift through data sheets.

However, that all depends on how well it actually works in practice. AI systems are notorious for making up information when they don’t know the answer, and there’s no guarantee this won’t do the same, even when constrained to personal notes. Although, in the live demo, Google did show that Project Tailwind can create citations for its answers, which is a step in the right direction.

How does Project Tailwind work?

Josh Woodward, a senior director of product management at Google, gave some insight into the workings of Project Tailwind. Users can select files from Google Drive, which Tailwind uses to create a personalized and private AI model. This model will quickly develop expertise in the information provided, acting as a guide for your text and notes.

For instance, in a demo presentation, Woodward gave Project Tailwind various study notes. The AI was able to identify important details, such as key topics and suggested questions. A text box feature allowed users to delve deeper into this information, even creating a glossary of terms for a specific topic.

Of course, the system will have extensive computing demands, and it’s unclear whether or not Project Tailwind will be a free or paid service for consumers. Since language models are expensive to train, either Google must eat the cost, or the service will require a subscription.

Project Tailwind release date and availability

Project Tailwind is still in the prototype stage and is currently only available in the US.

Last month, users had the opportunity to join the waitlist for Project Tailwind as part of Google Labs. An update on the landing page has revealed that early access for waitlisted users is just around the corner. No official date has been announced yet. However, the site teases a new name for the service, so perhaps they will be announced together.

