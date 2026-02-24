Google Labs is making it dangerously easy to pretend you're a music producer

Google

TL;DR Google is bringing ProducerAI into Google Labs as an AI-powered music creation platform.

The tool lets you generate full songs and even music videos using simple text prompts.

It runs on DeepMind’s Lyria 3 model and includes SynthID watermarking for AI-generated tracks.

Always fancied yourself as a music producer but never learned your way around a mixing desk? Google is suggesting that it won’t matter as much anymore. The company has announced that ProducerAI is joining Google Labs, bringing a platform that lets you create full songs by simply describing the music you want.

In a post on the Google Blog, Google says ProducerAI works like a conversational music partner. You type in a prompt, refine it with follow-up instructions, and generate full-length tracks with vocals. The platform runs on a preview version of Google DeepMind’s Lyria 3 music model and connects to other Google AI tools, such as Veo for video creation and Nano Banana for images. Google adds that all tracks are embedded with its SynthID watermark to identify them as AI-generated.

The pitch is that you don’t need to know how to produce music. Instead of navigating a digital audio workstation, you can start by asking something like “make a lo-fi beat,” then tweak elements like tempo, style, or lyrics in plain language. ProducerAI also supports time-aligned lyrics and lets you reshape a track after it’s generated.

Once you’re happy with your audio, you can use Google’s Veo model to generate music videos to match your song, controlling characters and aesthetics with minimal effort. There’s also a feature called Spaces, which allows users to build and share small music tools or custom audio environments using natural language.

ProducerAI is available globally at producer.ai with free and paid plans. Coming just days after Gemini gained built-in song generation, the move makes it clear that Google sees AI music as a major development area. Whether musicians see it the same way is another question, but for anyone curious about making a track without learning production from the ground up, Google is lowering the barriers to entry.

