Google is killing these Google Assistant accessories you probably forgot about (APK teardown)

These include the JBL Link Drive and Anker Roav Bolt.

A text string in the Google app says they’ll be shut off in the “coming weeks.”

Another day, another product that Google is killing. As Google continues to erase any lingering remains of Google Assistant and replace them with Gemini, we’ve found evidence of that transition marking the end of a forgotten accessory: Google Assistant car dongles.

In 2019, a year where it seemed like new smart displays and speakers were launching every other month, Google partnered with JBL and Anker to launch Google Assistant-powered dongles — effectively turning your car into a Google Assistant speaker. The JBL Link Drive and Anker Roav Bolt (pictured above) plugged into your car’s 12V cigarette lighter socket, had built-in microphones, and played audio through your car’s speakers via AUX or Bluetooth. Once set up, you could issue “OK Google” or “Hey Google” commands just as you would with a Google Home.

However, these accessories look like they are about to be shut off for good. In version 16.5.33.sa.arm64 beta of the Google app, there’s a text string labeled assistant_car_accessory_depreciation_notification. The text for that notification reads, “By the way, Google Assistant on your car accessory will be discontinued in coming weeks. To keep using Assistant, invoke queries either on your Mobile or via Android Auto.”

Code Copy Text <string name="assistant_car_accessory_deprecation_notification_content">By the way, Google Assistant on your car accessory will be discontinued in coming weeks. To keep using Assistant, invoke queries either on your Mobile or via Android Auto.</string> <string name="assistant_car_accessory_deprecation_notification_oobe_title">Activate Google Assistant on Car accessory</string> <string name="assistant_car_accessory_deprecation_notification_title">Google Assistant on Car accessory</string>

This notification doesn’t appear to be live yet, and it’s unclear when that will change. However, with the notifications prepped in the Google app and ready to go, it’s probably only a matter of time before Google sends them to users and officially starts winding these gadgets down.

When they launched six years ago, there was a clear market for accessories like the JBL Link Drive and Anker Roav Bolt. Google Assistant speakers were hot, and smart assistants, in general, were having their big moment. Android Auto wasn’t nearly as prevalent in cars as it is today, so a dongle to add Google Assistant functionality to vehicles without Android Auto built-in made sense. They were also priced well, with Anker’s accessory priced at $50 and JBL’s going for $60.

In 2025, however, these accessories are a harder sell. Android Auto is much more common in modern vehicles today than in 2019, significantly reducing the need for gadgets like the Link Drive and Roav Bolt. Also, as someone with a 2003 PT Cruiser that lacks Android Auto (and most other modern conveniences), I always found these accessories a bit superfluous; a car mount and hands-free voice commands on my phone work just fine.

The JBL Link Drive and Roav Bolt will continue to work for the immediate future, but with their days numbered, you’ll want to consider a replacement if you currently use one. The Amazon Echo Auto uses Alexa instead of Google Assistant, but it serves largely the same purpose — and is on sale right now for just $35.

