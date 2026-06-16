Is your Pixel getting Google's massive Android update for June 2026? Here's the full list

Joe Maring / Android Authority

If you own a Google Pixel, you probably bought your phone because you value timely software updates. You also probably know that not all updates are created equal. Some are jam-packed with tons of new features, while others are nothing more than boring bug fixes.

Google is now rolling out its latest Pixel update for June 2026, and thankfully, it’s very much the former type of update. In fact, it’s the biggest update we’ve seen from Google so far this year.

As of June 16, Google is rolling out its June 2026 Pixel Drop, which just so happens to include the stable build of Android 17 — plus a few other features, too. It’s an update you won’t want to miss, but is your Pixel compatible? Let’s find out.

Is your Pixel getting the June 2026 Pixel Drop?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The good news here is that every officially supported Pixel phone is eligible for the June Pixel Drop. In other words, whether you have an aging Pixel 6 or the latest Pixel 10, your phone is getting Google’s latest update.

The full list of supported phones is officially as follows: Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Pixel 6a

Pixel 7

Pixel 7 Pro

Pixel 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8a

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9a

Pixel 10

Pixel 10 Pro

Pixel 10 Pro XL

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10a This is an improvement from last month’s security-focused update, which mysteriously didn’t include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro. Thankfully, all of those phones are getting this latest June Pixel Drop.

Although not surprising, considering all of these phones have been eligible for the Android 17 Beta — and the June Pixel Drop is effectively Android 17’s public release — it’s still good to see.

How to download the June 2026 Pixel Drop

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

As mentioned above, the June Pixel Drop is loaded with new features — including app bubbles for better multitasking, screen reactions, a new gaming UI for foldable phones, expanded Quick Share support, and more. When I said it’s an update you don’t want to miss, I wasn’t kidding.

To ensure you don’t miss it, checking for the June 2026 Pixel Drop/Android 17 update is as easy as any other software update. If you’re a Pixel pro, you probably already know what to do. But just in case you need a refresher, here are the steps to follow: Open the Settings app on your phone. Scroll down and tap System. Tap Software updates. Tap System update. Tap Check for update. This is a pretty large update, weighing in at around 3GBs, so you’ll want to ensure your Pixel is connected to Wi-Fi before you start downloading it. Or, at the very least, ensure you have a strong 5G connection with your mobile carrier.

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