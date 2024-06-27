Test your Google knowledge with this official I/O Crossword

TL;DR Google has created a new browser-based game dubbed I/O Crossword.

True to its name, it tests your knowledge of various Google services.

The game uses Gemini’s API under the hood and it was built using Flutter as a technical showcase.

Think you’re a Google expert? The company has unveiled a new interactive crossword puzzle, developed using the Gemini API, that tests your knowledge of its annual I/O conference and various services. Dubbed the I/O Crossword, the game has over 320 words and clues ranging from “The AI model that powers new Android features” to “Fashion meets function, often on wrists.”

Some words in the crossword can admittedly be a bit hard to guess if you’re not familiar with software development, especially on the Android side. Luckily, Google thought of that and has integrated a Gemini-powered hint system within the game so you don’t have to search the web for the right answer.

The hint system doesn’t give you any additional clues, but you can at least ask the AI if you are on the right track. The company also used Gemini Advanced to create the words and clues in the game.

Despite being a tech demo, the crossword is quite a polished experience on the whole. You start by choosing a team mascot and solving clues that span across the board. Solving multiple clues in a row will earn you a multiplier for your score, while skipping a word will reset the streak. The goal is to earn as many points as possible and help your team secure the top spot before the board is completely filled and the game resets for the next round of players.

