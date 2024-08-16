Google's wearable lineup looks impressive after the Pixel Watch 3's launch

TL;DR Google officially launched the new Pixel Watch 3 on August 13, 2024.

The company will continue to sell the previous generation Pixel Watch 2 at a reduced price.

This is in addition to the existing Fitbit smartwatches available for purchase, including the Fitbit Ace 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2, as well as other tracker-style options.

At a glance, Google may seem to have limited skin in the game with its singular smartwatch line. However, a closer look at recent decisions and the existence of Fitbit beneath Google’s umbrella show a much wider selection than shoppers may realize. In fact, the company’s lineup is actually quite impressive.

The highly anticipated Pixel Watch 3 officially launched for preorder on August 13, 2024, and is scheduled to hit shelves for general availability on September 10. Not only does the watch deliver a gamut of upgrades and new features, but for the first time, the series also delivers a secondary case size. Shoppers can grab either a 41mm or 45mm device in several colorways, either as Wi-Fi-only models or with LTE connectivity. That’s four options right off the bat.

With two generations of Pixel Watch available and multiple Fitbit-branded devices, Google touts a powerful lineup.

This variety isn’t the only option to consider at check out however. Google has also chosen to continue selling the previous generation Pixel Watch 2 at a reduced price. Though a Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2 highlights some key improvements, the older device is still a powerful wearable worth mulling over, especially as Google keeps adding in features through Pixel Drops.

Meanwhile, if Wear OS isn’t your priority, Google has the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 available as well. These Fitbit branded smartwatches offer a pared-down experience but still pack the brand’s popular wellness tracking suite. Also available within Google’s stable is the Fitbit Ace LTE, a well-rounded device with engaging activity-tracking tools and useful safety features for parents. Not to mention, Google also owns the beloved Fitbit Charge 6 band-style device, the budget-friendly Inspire 3, and the fashion-forward Luxe.

In other words, Google’s wearable lineup has never been so robust or had such a wide range of price points to consider. For a long time, Fitbit had the affordable tracker market cornered. Since Google’s acquisition and the addition of Google-branded smartwatches, the resulting combination of devices has become a powerful range of options.

