Google's wearable lineup looks impressive after the Pixel Watch 3's launch
- Google officially launched the new Pixel Watch 3 on August 13, 2024.
- The company will continue to sell the previous generation Pixel Watch 2 at a reduced price.
- This is in addition to the existing Fitbit smartwatches available for purchase, including the Fitbit Ace 3, Versa 4, and Sense 2, as well as other tracker-style options.
At a glance, Google may seem to have limited skin in the game with its singular smartwatch line. However, a closer look at recent decisions and the existence of Fitbit beneath Google’s umbrella show a much wider selection than shoppers may realize. In fact, the company’s lineup is actually quite impressive.
The highly anticipated Pixel Watch 3 officially launched for preorder on August 13, 2024, and is scheduled to hit shelves for general availability on September 10. Not only does the watch deliver a gamut of upgrades and new features, but for the first time, the series also delivers a secondary case size. Shoppers can grab either a 41mm or 45mm device in several colorways, either as Wi-Fi-only models or with LTE connectivity. That’s four options right off the bat.
With two generations of Pixel Watch available and multiple Fitbit-branded devices, Google touts a powerful lineup.
This variety isn’t the only option to consider at check out however. Google has also chosen to continue selling the previous generation Pixel Watch 2 at a reduced price. Though a Pixel Watch 3 vs Pixel Watch 2 highlights some key improvements, the older device is still a powerful wearable worth mulling over, especially as Google keeps adding in features through Pixel Drops.
Two sizes
Thinner bezels
Added and upgraded advanced health sensors
Fast charging alleviates battery woes
Meanwhile, if Wear OS isn’t your priority, Google has the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 available as well. These Fitbit branded smartwatches offer a pared-down experience but still pack the brand’s popular wellness tracking suite. Also available within Google’s stable is the Fitbit Ace LTE, a well-rounded device with engaging activity-tracking tools and useful safety features for parents. Not to mention, Google also owns the beloved Fitbit Charge 6 band-style device, the budget-friendly Inspire 3, and the fashion-forward Luxe.
Terrific battery life
Fantastic sleep and stress tracking
Fantastic battery life
Robust sleep and stress tracking
Location tracking/LTE connectivity
Excellent parental controls
Updated heart rate sensor
All sport modes now on device
Long-lasting battery
Detailed and fun sleep tracking
In other words, Google’s wearable lineup has never been so robust or had such a wide range of price points to consider. For a long time, Fitbit had the affordable tracker market cornered. Since Google’s acquisition and the addition of Google-branded smartwatches, the resulting combination of devices has become a powerful range of options.