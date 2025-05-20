Watch the Google I/O 2025 keynote address right here

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google I/O 2025 gets started today, May 20, at 1p ET.

You can livestream the keynote announcement right here.

We are just an hour and change away from the start of Google I/O 2025, when we’re expecting the company to share news about all its latest developments — and this year, you had better believe that’s going to mean a whole boatload of AI news. It all kicks off with the keynote address, which you’re not going to want to miss. Luckily, we’ve got it embedded right here for your streaming convenience:

The show gets underway at 1pm ET, and while the keynote will probably hit all the big notes from this week’s announcements, we’ve still got a couple days of I/O sessions to follow, and those have the opportunity to reveal even more news about what’s next from Google’s AI (and otherwise) efforts.

Of course, we’ve all got busy lives, so don’t feel bad if you’re pulled away from the keynote; beyond always being able to play things back later, Android Authority is covering all the big stories Google has to share, so you don’t have to worry one bit about missing anything you wouldn’t want to. Just keep checking in with us this week and you’ll be right on top of all the latest Google news.

