Google I/O 2024 wrap-up livestream: Join Android Authority live from the show today!

Wow! It’s been a packed two days of announcements from Google. From infusing Gemini AI into everything to new updates across the Android ecosystem, Google I/O 2024 has kept us very busy, and we’re sure, like us, you are also still trying to wrap your head around all the news. So we thought it would be best to get you a complete breakdown of all the major announcements from ground zero, a.k.a Google headquarters.

Our very own C. Scott Brown has scoured Google I/O and all the experiences it has to offer. He’s all set to round up all the big reveals Google made and everything he saw at the event, including live demos of Google’s new products, in a livestream we’re hosting on our YouTube channel. The best part is that you can not only watch him wrap up Google I/O live but also ask him questions about everything you may or may not have heard about Google’s lofty plans for the future.

Was this the best Google I/O ever? 516 votes Best Google I/O, I enjoyed all the AI announcements. 10 % Not really. Previous Google I/O were better, but this wasn't that bad either. 30 % Worst Google I/O ever. None of the announcements were interesting enough. 61 %

So tune in today, May 15, at 2 PM ET on our YouTube channel, or just come back here and hit play on the video embedded above to watch our Google I/O 2024 livestream. We’d love to hear what you thought of all the new reveals, so don’t be shy and make sure to share your opinions here or in the chat during the stream.

