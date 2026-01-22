Google Home is making it simpler to add new devices

Back in October, we got an early look at a new device setup workflow in Google Home. The revamped workflow gives you more ways to connect to third-party devices, letting you search by brand name to find both apps and devices to connect to Google’s smart home platform. Now, it looks like that update is finally rolling out.

We’ve started seeing this setup process on our own devices with public-facing builds of the Google Home app. Previously, to pair a smart device with Google Home, you had to either scan a QR code on the device or hope Home could detect the presence of a device that hasn’t been configured. With this new workflow, if neither of those are an option, you can type out the name of the specific device you want to get online to initiate pairing.