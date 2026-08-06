Google Home kicks off August with big app updates and a smarter Gemini for Home

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added an interactive AI Storytime feature to Gemini for Home that lets families create and modify stories using voice commands.

The update also improves alarms, timers, and other everyday features while fixing several bugs.

The Google Home app now supports more smart camera brands and includes several new camera viewing and recording improvements.

Google has announced a fresh batch of updates for Gemini for Home (Early access) and the Google Home app. The latest August 5 update adds a fun new AI-powered Storytime feature to Gemini for Home and promises to make everyday smart home controls more reliable in the app.

One of the biggest additions is a new Interactive Storytime feature for Gemini. It allows users to create and modify stories by issuing voice commands to the AI assistant.

You can ask Gemini to invent an original story, put your children into the adventure, or change the plot while the story is being told. For example, you can replace the Big Bad Wolf in The Three Little Pigs with a T. rex or have the main character suddenly discover a treasure map.

Outside of Storytime, Google is also improving some of the features people use every day. Gemini for Home is now smarter and better at understanding alarm and timer requests in natural language, including your preference for a 12-hour or 24-hour clock.

Gemini is also getting better at answering questions like how much time is left on a timer, and it can now more reliably understand requests such as setting a timer for cooking a soft-boiled egg.

Googe Home app improvements The company has also made a few quality-of-life improvements to Google Home speakers. Turning off or dimming the lights now plays a different confirmation sound, and a bug that could leave the speaker’s light ring glowing after routines finished has been fixed. Google also notes that a brief Spotify outage from late July has been resolved.

Meanwhile, the Google Home app is receiving a much larger update focused on cameras and smart home devices.

One of the biggest changes is support for more third-party security cameras, including models from Eufy, Tapo, Wyze, Reolink, and Nanit, allowing users to view more camera feeds from within a single app. Google has also added a quicker way to save camera recordings, improved live streaming reliability, made camera views easier to navigate, and introduced several Android- and iOS-specific performance improvements.

Subscribers to Home Premium Advanced also get AI-generated summaries of camera events, making it easier to understand what happened without watching the entire recording.

Finally, Google says Home app automations are now available in more countries and languages, while smart lock integrations have also become more reliable with improved notifications and error handling.

For everything included in this latest update, you can head here to view Google’s full changelog.

Follow