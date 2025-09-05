Gemini's coming, but are you dreading the big Google Home speaker shakeup?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

It’s been a long time coming, but Gemini will finally be rolling out to Google Home speakers at the beginning of next month. Some consumers are undoubtedly rejoicing at the news of the far more powerful voice assistant usurping Assistant on their smart home cornerstones. But while upgrades are always welcome, not everything is sunshine and rainbows.

Over the years, I’ve encountered many readers and internet users frustrated by Gemini’s lack of flexibility and extensibility. I was definitely one of them. Remember when Gemini couldn’t even set a timer? Simple tasks that Assistant would handle in a matter of seconds takes the next-gen assistant far longer to execute. Somehow, multiple calendar support still seems out of reach.

Granted, the major issues that once plagued Gemini’s initial run on smartphones have now largely abated, and it has grown into a mostly functional product capable of pretty impressive feats. This is especially true for its AI-heavy addons, like Gemini Live, and its more advanced query and natural language processing skills. However, that’s not to say that Assistant’s demise on smart speakers won’t be felt by those who have grown used to its workflow. I’d even argue that Assistant still excels at understanding and triggering more direct, simpler tasks.

Either way, change can be daunting regardless of its positivity. There may be some features you’ve grown used to on Assistant, and I’m interested to know what you’ll miss most when Gemini bursts through your door. Whatever your view, I want to hear it!

Here are some more questions: Which Google speaker or smart home device do you own?

Which is the better smart home assistant: Gemini or Assistant? Why?

Are there any features you’d miss when Gemini replaces Assistant on smart home devices?

What is your favorite Google Gemini feature, and why?

Is Gemini stable, reliable, and trustworthy enough for you at present? What is your biggest problem with the voice assistant? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Are you looking forward to Gemini on your Google Home devices? 4625 votes Yes, very much. 63 % No, I'm happy with Assistant. 6 % I just want things to work, be it with Assistant or Gemini 31 %

